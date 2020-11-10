The Patriots will move Keene (knee) to injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Keene will be sidelined for at least the Patriots' next three games as a result of his move to IR. The rookie third-round pick hadn't seen a major role behind starter Ryan Izzo through the first half of New England's schedule, but his absence weakens the Patriots' depth at the position nonetheless. The Patriots added reinforcement at tight end earlier this week, when the team claimed Jordan Thomas off waivers from Houston.