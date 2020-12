Keene is active for the Patriots' Week 13 matchup against the Chargers, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.

Heading into a matchup against the Charger's 10th-ranked pass defense, the third-round rookie has one catch for eight yards, with Week 7 marking his lone game appearance. Keene resided on IR from Nov. 10 to Dec. 5 because of a knee injury, but now he'll work in tandem with Ryan Izzo as the only active tight ends for New England.