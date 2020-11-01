site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Dalton Keene: Inactive against Bills
Keene (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Devin Asiasi (personal) also unavailable Sunday, the Patriots' Week 8 tight end duties will be handled by Ryan Izzo.
