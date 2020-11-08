Keene (knee) did not travel with the team to New York, but he remains questionable for a Monday night matchup against the Jets.

With an extra day to work with, there seemingly is a chance Keene may be able to take a private plane Sunday night and still suit up for kickoff. Keene made his NFL debut Week 7 against the 49ers, catching his lone target for an eight-yard gain. Last Sunday against Buffalo he was ruled out with the same knee issue, and he's seemingly in danger of missing his second straight.