Patriots' Dalton Keene: Officially out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Keene (coach's decision) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The 21-year-old will be inactive for his third straight contest this season, evidencing his lack of role in the offense. With Keene sidelined, Ryan Izzo and Devin Asiasi will be the only healthy tight ends on the roster Sunday.
