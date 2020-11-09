Keene (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets.

Keene didn't travel with the team for Monday's matchup, leaving just Ryan Izzo (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, as the only remaining tight end on New England's roster. Perhaps Rashod Berry, who is on the practice squad, will be elevated, otherwise, Izzo will handle a hefty workload if he's able to suit up.