Keene (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest in Buffalo.
Keene was added to Friday's practice report with a knee issue, a hint that his injury may have been sustained during weekly practices. The rookie third-round pick played 24 of 52 offensive snaps during his pro debut Week 7, in which he caught his only target for eight yards. Keene isn't yet on the radar for fantasy production, but New England's offense is in dire need of a boost, so it'll be worth monitoring what the young tight end does with his opportunities if he's able to play against Buffalo.
