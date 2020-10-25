Keene is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi was made a healthy scratch Sunday, which paves the way for Keene to make his NFL debut in Week 7. Though Keene posted modest volume while at Virginia Tech, his per-target efficiency was notable thanks to his strong work after the catch. A wait and-see-approach is in order here from a fantasy perspective, but perhaps Keene can provide the Patriots offense with a lift in his first game action as a pro.