Following the 2022 NFL Draft, Keene (knee) and Devin Asiasi remain in the Patriots' backup tight end mix, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

While neither of the two 2020 third-rounders are threats to supplant the team's top two tight ends, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the Patriots would no doubt like to see added contributions from Keene and/or Asiasi. Since being taken 101st overall out of Virginia Tech, Keene has recorded just three catches for 16 yards in six regular-season NFL games. The 23-year-old spent last season on IR, but he's presumably past the knee injury that landed him there and will look to reclaim his roster spot ahead of the 2022 campaign.