Keene was only able to practice in a limited capacity during New England's OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

It was presumed that Keene might be past his recovery from the surgery he underwent to repair a meniscus injury that held him out for all of 2021, but evidently that's not the case yet. It's a concerning sign for Keene, who doesn't have much room for error in the first place competing for reps behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. He'll need to participate in some capacity in training camp to be a lock to make the Patriots 2022 roster.