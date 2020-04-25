Patriots' Dalton Keene: Third-round pick for New England

The Patriots selected Keene in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Keene (6-foot-4, 253) posted modest volume at Virginia Tech, but his per-target efficiency was off the charts thanks to his standout work after the catch. As much as many of Keene's touches were manufactured on screens, it's worth noting that he has the sort of athleticism that encourages steady touches -- his 4.71-second 40, 34-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump, and 11.26 agility score give him an athletic profile very similar to Austin Hooper's. Keene is also very young -- the fact that he just turned 21 in April indicates plenty of developmental upside. Keene is a candidate to outplay fellow third-round tight end Devin Asiasi, who the Patriots selected 91st overall.