Keene finished the 2020 season with three catches on five targets for 16 yards in six games.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Devin Asiasi logged two catches on seven targets for 39 yards yards and a TD in nine contests. Tight end was was a big need for the Patriots heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, and when the team took Asiasi, then Keene with third-round picks, it was hoped that the duo could make an immediate splash in the offense. Neither play did, however, and the duo's fantasy upside in 2021 is tied to what offseason personnel changes are made, in particular at TE and QB.