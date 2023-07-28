Mitchell passed his physical Friday and has been removed from the active/non-football injury list, per the NFL's transaction log.
Mitchell was sidelined to start training camp due to an undisclosed injury, but he's back to full strength and should resume practicing soon. The undrafted product out of Purdue totaled eight tackles in 16 games during his rookie campaign last year and played primarily on special teams.
