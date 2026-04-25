The Patriots selected Crownover in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Crownover (6-foot-7, 319 pounds) spent five years as a contributor at Texas A&M, and he started all 13 games in each of his final two seasons at right tackle. New England's first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Caleb Lomu, projects as the team's future starter at right tackle with Will Campbell already solidified on the left side, meaning Crownover will compete with the likes of James Hudson, Marcus Bryant, Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz for depth reps as a rookie.