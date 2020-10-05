Harris (finger) has been activated from IR for Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The move corresponds with Sony Michel (quad) going on IR, which sets that stage for Harris to enter the team's early-down mix in Week 4, joining fellow backs James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor in a backfield that's crowded, even without Michel. Prior to injuring his finger, Harris had a strong training camp and the 2019 third-rounder will now have a chance to be a key cog in the Patriots rushing offense after seeing minimal usage as a rookie.