Patriots' Damien Harris: Added to injury report Friday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Harris was a candidate to be healthy scratch Sunday, in any case, but given that he wasn't on the team's injury report earlier in the week, it appears as though he injured his hamstring injury during Friday's practice. Heading into Week 11, the 2019 third-rounder is off the fantasy radar, so long as the Patriots' backfield trio of Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead remains healthy enough to play.
