Harris (thigh) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After having missed two straight games, Harris seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders. His status gains added import this week, with fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson absent from Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
