Harris (chest) is present at Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris was forced out of Monday's narrow win over the Jets due to a chest injury, so it's encouraging to see him present for practice just two days later. The second-year running back is also scheduled to speak with the media Friday, which isn't standard procedure for injured players. That said, until the actual extent of Harris' practice activity is revealed, it will be difficult to estimate his chances of retaking the field against Baltimore in Week 10.
