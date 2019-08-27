Harris (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Harris, who didn't practice either Sunday or Monday, was dinged up in this past Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers, but his return to work Tuesday solidifies previous reports that his injury was minor. Harris is part of a deep New England backfield that also features starter Sony Michel, change-of-pace ace James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead. Even in that crowded context, Harris has earned a place on the fantasy sleeper radar, given the 2019 third-rounder's between-the-tackles running ability, as well as Michel's history of knee woes.

