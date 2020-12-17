Harris was added to the Patriots' Week 15 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if Harris' listed limitations are the result of an in-practice setback, or simply a case of the running back managing a minor ankle issue, but either way he's one of 13 New England players who were classified as limited Thursday. If Harris is out or limited Sunday against the Dolphins, Sony Michel would be in line to see added touches out of the team's Week 15 backfield.
