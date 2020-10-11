Harris and the Patriots won't play the Broncos on Monday after the game was postponed until Week 6 due to a third positive COVID-19 test in the New England organization within the past 10 days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Patriots and the Broncos will both be on bye in Week 5 and are now tentatively scheduled to play Sunday, Oct. 18 in Week 6, which was originally a scheduled bye week for New England. Denver meanwhile, had been in line to host the Dolphins, but Miami now looks poised to take its bye Week 6.