Harris (chest-ankle) rushed 22 times for 121 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over Baltimore.

Harris carried a questionable tag heading into the Sunday Night Football affair, so fantasy owners who rolled the dice on the tailback were rewarded handsomely. The 2019 third-round pick set a new career high in carries (22) thanks to rainy and windy conditions at Foxborough, and he was a big reason why the Patriots were able to move the ball with ease against a stout Baltimore defense. Harris is only on the field for about a third of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season, but he touches the ball on 62.5 percent of the snaps he is active for, a rate which can keep him fantasy-relevant while technically being part of a committee. Sony Michel (knee) remains on IR, but even when he returns, it would be hard to see Harris having his workload reduced so long as he continues to average 5.5 yards per carry. Harris should not be on any waiver wires heading into Week 11, and he is considered a strong play against a porous Texans defense.