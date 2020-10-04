The Patriots may still activate Harris (finger) for Week 4's potential matchup against the Chiefs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

News broke Saturday that players on both the Patriots and the Chiefs have tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the postponement of Sunday's game between the two teams. The league hopes it can fit in the games Monday or Tuesday. If the game were to be played Sunday, the Patriots would've been required to activate Harris from IR by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, but now they have until 4 p.m. ET on the day of the game, whether it's Monday or Tuesday.