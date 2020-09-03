Harris recently had surgery on his pinky finger, leaving his status in doubt for Week 1 against Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report doesn't explicitly rule out Harris from the season opener, but it does say he'll need "a few weeks" to heal. ESPN.com's Mike Reiss confirms Harris is in danger of missing Week 1, following back-to-back absences from practice Monday and Tuesday. This could leave Sony Michel with a bigger workload against Miami, or it might open things up a bit for Rex Burkhead and/or Lamar Miller. Coach Bill Belichick and running backs coach Ivan Fears both praised Harris recently, noting that the 2019 third-round pick was showing progress and looking comfortable in the passing game. There's been discussion of Harris potentially usurping Michel as the lead runner in New England, and while that could still end up happening at some point this year, we may have to wait a bit longer to find out.