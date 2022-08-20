Harris carried the ball three times for 18 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Harris rotated through the offense during the first half, and while the latter had the most success on his limited touches, it was Montgomery who found his way into the end zone on a two-yard plunge early in the second quarter. Harris remains atop the depth chart for the Patriots and racked up 15 rushing touchdowns last year, but as in seasons past the team's backfield could be a true committee in 2022, making it difficult to trust any of the three main backs on a weekly basis. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so there will be one more chance for the coaching staff to provide some clarity on how Harris and the rest of the RB crew will be deployed in the regular season.