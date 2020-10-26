Harris carried 10 times for 58 yards and turned his only target into a 12-yard gain during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Harris gashed the San Francisco defense for 5.8 yards per carry and made a nice gain with his only reception, but his role was rather limited as his side went into the half down 20 points. Although it was a nice bounce-back effort after he managed just 19 yards on six carries against the Broncos a week ago, fantasy managers will likely be a bit disappointed with the limited usage. Harris has played quite well in two of this three outings this season and will look to put his best foot forward next Sunday against a Bills defense that hasn't quite performed to the best of its ability so far this season.