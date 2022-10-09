Harris (hamstring) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions with a hamstring injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Harris had carried four times for 11 yards. With Pierre Strong a healthy inactive Sunday, Rhamondre Stevenson is currently the Patriots' only available running back versus Detroit.
