Harris left Wednesday's practice early and didn't return, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris walked off without assistance while talking to training staff. Should he miss the team's final preseason game, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery would figure to get most of the first-team snaps. All three took snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense in Friday's exhibition win over Carolina, with Harris getting the start and the first carry.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Effective in Friday cameo•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Starters expected to play Friday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Set to reprise key role•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Scripted out of playoff loss•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable•