Harris left Monday's game against the Jets in the fourth quarter with a chest injury, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Harris took a hard hit on a rushing attempt in the fourth quarter, and after slowly making his way off the field, he was spotted heading to the locker room. It's unclear at this time whether he'll be able to return.
