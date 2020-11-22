Harris (chest/ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harris' status will be confirmed prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Patriots kicking off at 1:00 ET. Assuming he suits up, the 2019 third-rounder -- who carried 22 times for 121 yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Ravens -- should continue to head New England's backfield (which also includes Rex Burkhead and James White), in the absence of any in-game setbacks. The potential reintroduction of Sony Michel (quad) to the mix may well cut into Harris' volume some, but working in the favor of all the team's backs is that Houston's defense has struggled against the run this season.
