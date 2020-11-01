Harris (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harris, who was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, noted heading into the weekend that he was feeling "fine," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays. Confirmation of the running back's status will arrive when the Patriots reveal their inactives prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. The team's injuries at wide receiver as well as potentially rainy and windy weather conditions on game day in the Buffalo area could well lead to New England employing a run-heavy attack in Week 8.
