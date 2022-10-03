Harris rushed 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers. He also caught his only target for a loss of two yards.

Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both enjoyed success on the ground, with the latter carrying 14 times for 66 yards. In leading New England's rushing attack, though, it was Harris who scored the team's lone touchdown out of the backfield, punching in a five-yarder to begin the fourth quarter. In doing so, the veteran has now scored in three straight games ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Lions.