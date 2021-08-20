Harris rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 35-0 preseason win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Harris turned in an inefficient performance from a yards-per-carry perspective, but he did cash in with a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter following an Eagles turnover. The third-year back wasn't targeted for the second straight exhibition Thursday, and Harris also saw rookie fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson thrive again with another pair of rushing touchdowns. Therefore, the exact pecking order in New England's backfield may be in flux heading into the Sunday, Aug. 29 preseason finale against the Giants, considering Sony Michel is naturally also in the mix.