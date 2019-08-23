Harris, who needed assistance from the Patriots' medical staff to get off the field after suffering an unspecified injury with about five minutes left in the first half, did not return to Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Erik Scalavino of the team's official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Harris logged two carries for eight yards on his five snaps on offense. At this stage, it remains to be seen if the rookie's injury is anything that might threaten his Week 1 availability. When healthy, Harris is projected to work behind starter Sony Michel, but even in that context, the 2019 third-rounder has been on the sleeper radar, given his between-the-tackles running ability, as well as Michel's history of knee woes.