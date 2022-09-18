Harris ran for 71 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries against Pittsburgh on Sunday, adding two catches for 16 yards on two targets.

It was a nice game from Harris, whose 15 carries and two targets outpaced Rhamondre Stevenson's nine carries and two targets. So long as Harris' lead-runner role holds up, he should be useful in most fantasy formats, perhaps including against Baltimore in Week 3. The fears of him losing his starting role to Stevenson have not proven sound to this point.