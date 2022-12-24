Harris (thigh) who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals, is viewed as a game-time decision for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to be available versus Cincinnati, while the status of Harris -- who last saw game action in Week 12 -- could hinge on how he feels in warmups. Fortunately for those considering either of the two running backs in Week 16 lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.