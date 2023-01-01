Harris (thigh/personal) rushed nine times for 32 yards and brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Harris' return from a four-game absence was largely unremarkable, but he was able to supplement his modest rushing production with a more active day than usual through the air. Harris' three catches were a season high, and the fourth-year pro could be due for a more prominent role on the ground in a key Week 18 divisional battle against the Bills on the road.