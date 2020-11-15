Harris (chest/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's home game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

With Sony Michel (quad) still on IR, the Patriots' other backfield options Sunday are the versatile Rex Burkhead and change-of-pace back James White, while rookie J.J. Taylor is a healthy scratch. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Harris -- who's averaging 5.6 yards per carry to date -- should lead the way in early-down situations, with Burkhead and White mixing in. Given Harris' limited involvement in the New England passing game, his path to fantasy relevance Week 10 is logging double-digit touches and finding his way into the end zone against the rugged Ravens defense. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, weather could be a factor Sunday night, with rain and wind in the Foxborough forecast.