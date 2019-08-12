Patriots' Damien Harris: Hasn't seen plentiful reps
Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald notes that "we've seen very little from Harris this summer. Just not getting many reps." The running back did not play in this past Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions.
Duffy adds that it's "pretty clear that Sony (Michel) is the No. 1 RB right now." That's a reasonable assumption, but given Michel's history of knee issues, it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which Harris has a chance to make a fantasy splash as the upcoming season rolls along. The 2019 third-rounder has, at times, impressed with his running between the tackles in training camp practices, so it's possible that Harris could see some action in short-yardage situations early on, even when Michel is available. In any case, the Alabama product is a roster lock and still a player to keep an eye on, considering the often unpredictable carry distribution seen in New England's backfield.
