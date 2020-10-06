Harris (finger) rushed 17 times for 100 yards in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Harris was essentially the lone bright spot for the Patriots in the double-digit loss, with his 41-yard run serving as a game-high figure. The 2019 third-round pick was making his season debut after being activated off injured reserve, and even though he gained a modest 59 yards on his other 16 carries, he was still the most effective runner of the night for the Patriots. With Sony Michel (quadriceps) now on injured reserve, Harris may have an extended opportunity to show what he can do in coming weeks.