Harris (chest/ankle) is "hopeful" to play Sunday night against the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport adds that Harris will be monitored closely in pre-game warmups to ensure that there are no setbacks. With Sony Michel (quad) still on IR, the Patriots' other backfield options are the versatile Rex Burkhead, chance-of-pace back James White and rookie J.J. Taylor. Given his team's 8:20 ET kickoff, there's an element of risk in counting on Harris -- who has emerged as New England's top early-down option -- in Week 10 fantasy lineups. In the event that he's scratched, last-minute plug-in options would include Burkhead and White, as well as running backs in mix for carries for Baltimore, along with the Monday night teams (Minnesota and Chicago).