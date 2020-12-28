Harris (ankle) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bills.
With Harris -- who was also inactive in Week 15 -- still sidelined, Sony Michel will continue to head the Patriots' Week 16 backfield, with James White set to handle pass-catching/change-of-pace work and J.J. Taylor on hand in reserve.
