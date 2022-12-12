Harris (thigh) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.
Harris also missed the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Bills, and in that contest Rhamondre Stevenson logged a 98 percent snap share, en route to carrying 10 times for 54 yards and catching six of his team-high eight targets for 24 yards. This time around, Stevenson should once be in line for a big backfield workload versus Arizona, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in reserve. Harris will now target a potential return to action in Week 15, when the Patriots are slated to face the Raiders on the road.
