Harris (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Harris unavailable, Rhamondre Stevenson should be in line to see a heavy workload versus Indianapolis on Sunday, while Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor are on hand to work in complementary roles. The Patriots are on bye so next week, so Harris' next chance to see game action will occur on Nov. 20, when the team hosts the Jets.