Harris is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Harris wasn't on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report, so this goes down as a healthy scratch for the rookie back. The team's backfield against Pittsburgh will thus be comprised of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and special teams ace Brandon Bolden.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories