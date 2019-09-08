Patriots' Damien Harris: Inactive Sunday
Harris is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harris wasn't on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report, so this goes down as a healthy scratch for the rookie back. The team's backfield against Pittsburgh will thus be comprised of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and special teams ace Brandon Bolden.
