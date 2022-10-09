Harris won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
With Pierre Strong inactive Sunday, Rhamondre Stevenson will handle the Patriots' RB duties for the rest of the contest. Harris, who carried four times for 11 yards prior to his exit, will target a possible return to action in Week 6 against the Browns.
