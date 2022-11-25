Harris, who suffered thigh injury during Thursday's loss to the Vikings, was spotted using crutches following the contest, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Harris -- who carried five times for 16 yards versus Minnesota -- appeared to be in obvious pain in the locker room afterward, which clouds his status for next Thursday's game against the Bills. If Harris ends up missing time, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line for even more work than usual, while Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor would be the candidates to serve as the top complementary option to Stevenson.