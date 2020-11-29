The Patriots' Week 12 backfield will consist of Harris, James White and Sony Michel, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Michel's return to action from a quad injury bolsters the Patriots' running back corps, though Rex Burkhead (knee) is now on IR. Given that Harris ran well in Michel's absence, the 2019 third-rounder figures to continue to head the team's ground game Sunday, barring any injury setbacks, while Michel works in a complementary role and James White handles change-of-pace duties. Harris isn't really much of a factor in New England's passing game, so his fantasy utility continues to be dictated by his carry volume, game-flow and usage around the goal line.

