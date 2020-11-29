Harris rushed 14 times for 47 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.

Harris got almost half of the team's 30 rushing attempts, but it was James White who scored both of New England's touchdowns on the ground. While Harris has established himself as New England's top option on the ground, the team's plethora of short-yardage rushing options -- highlighted by quarterback Cam Newton (nine rushing touchdowns) -- and Harris' lack of involvement in the passing game continue to put a damper on the 2019 third-round pick's production. Sony Michel (quad) didn't touch the ball in this one, so Harris is poised to split backfield duties with White again in Week 13 against the Chargers while Rex Burkhead (knee) remains on IR.