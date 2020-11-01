Harris (ankle) rushed 16 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Harris' 22-yard rushing score with 3:03 left in the third quarter got New England into the end zone for the first time, and the Patriots' ensuing two-point conversion tied the game at 14 apiece. New England ultimately came up just short on a costly Cam Newton fumble, but Harris was the only player to handle double-digit carries for the Patriots and has emerged as the team's leading backfield rushing option heading into a Week 9 date with the winless Jets.